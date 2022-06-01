Hungary's final Q1 GDP growth 8.2% y/y, same as preliminary data

Hungary's economy HUGDPF=ECI grew by an annual 8.2% in the first quarter according to final unadjusted data, the same as the preliminary figure, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

The KSH said industrial output grew 4.9%, with metals manufacturing and food industry making the biggest contribution to growth. Construction output rose 18.3%, while farming output declined 3.9% in annual terms.

