Hungary's Fidesz wants Swedish PM to visit before NATO bid is ratified

BUDAPEST, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's NATO bid could be ratified when Hungary's parliament reconvenes for a normal session, the ruling Fidesz party's parliamentary group said on Monday, adding that first it expects a visit by the Swedish prime minister to Budapest.

This means Fidesz lawmakers are unlikely to attend an extraordinary meeting of parliament called by the opposition to vote on the Swedish ratification on Monday and the ratification will be further delayed.

Parliament will reconvene after the winter break in late February.

Hungary is the only NATO country not to ratify Stockholm's membership application, a process that requires the backing of all members, souring relations with the United States and raising concerns among its allies.

"If this is an important issue for the Swedes, then obviously the Swedish Prime Minister will come to Budapest," Fidesz said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions on Monday.

The office of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his foreign minister did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said late on Friday that it would be "fair" if Kristersson visited Budapest before the ratification, just as the Swedish leader had also gone to Turkey before the Turkish ratification.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has better ties with Russia than other EU states and most NATO members, says his government backs Sweden joining the alliance but the relevant bill has been stranded in parliament since mid-2022.

"Prime Minister Orban has promised Hungary will act 'at the first possible opportunity'. Monday's session provides an opportunity to do that," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement late on Friday.

