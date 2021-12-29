Hungary's Fidesz leads over opposition alliance in latest Median poll

BUDAPEST, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's ruling Fidesz party had a five-point lead over the united opposition in a December survey by pollster Median published in the weekly HVG on Wednesday.
For the first time since taking power in a 2010 landslide win, Prime Minister Viktor Orban will face a united front of opposition parties at a parliamentary election, likely to be held in April. The opposition alliance includes the Democratic Coalition, the Socialists, liberals and the formerly far-right, and now centre-right, Jobbik.
The Median survey put support for the six united opposition parties at 34% of all voters, while Orban's Fidesz scored 39%, up from 37% measured by Median in early October. The opposition lost three points from 37% in October.
Median said two fringe parties, the Two-Tailed Dog Party (TTDP) and far-right Mi Hazank (Our Homeland) both scored 7% in its fresh survey.
Median said the opposition lost some of its support after a short-lived bounce following outsider Peter Marki-Zay's primary election victory in October, but it was leading Fidesz among more educated, wealthier voters and those below the age of 40.
However, Median's survey showed that 63% of all voters expect Fidesz to stay in power next year and 23% predicted an opposition win.
DATE
AGENCY
FIDESZ
OPPOSITION
UNDECIDED
Dec 4-7
Median
39
34
13
Dec 9-14
Republikon
33
36
24
Nov 2-12
Zavecz
37
41
14
Nov 2-3
Nezopont
56
42
2
Oct 25-29
Republikon
32
38
30
Oct 11-19
Zavecz
35
39
23
Sept 29-Oct 4
Median
37
37
17
Oct
Szazadveg
50
44
6
Sept
Zavecz
37
38
23
Sept 20-21
Nezopont
53
45
N/A
Aug 23-25
Nezopont
52
46
N/A
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Alex Richardson)
((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))
