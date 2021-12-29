Hungary's Fidesz leads over opposition alliance in latest Median poll

BUDAPEST, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's ruling Fidesz party had a five-point lead over the united opposition in a December survey by pollster Median published in the weekly HVG on Wednesday.

For the first time since taking power in a 2010 landslide win, Prime Minister Viktor Orban will face a united front of opposition parties at a parliamentary election, likely to be held in April. The opposition alliance includes the Democratic Coalition, the Socialists, liberals and the formerly far-right, and now centre-right, Jobbik.

The Median survey put support for the six united opposition parties at 34% of all voters, while Orban's Fidesz scored 39%, up from 37% measured by Median in early October. The opposition lost three points from 37% in October.

Median said two fringe parties, the Two-Tailed Dog Party (TTDP) and far-right Mi Hazank (Our Homeland) both scored 7% in its fresh survey.

Median said the opposition lost some of its support after a short-lived bounce following outsider Peter Marki-Zay's primary election victory in October, but it was leading Fidesz among more educated, wealthier voters and those below the age of 40.

However, Median's survey showed that 63% of all voters expect Fidesz to stay in power next year and 23% predicted an opposition win.

DATE

AGENCY

FIDESZ

OPPOSITION

UNDECIDED

Dec 4-7

Median

39

34

13

Dec 9-14

Republikon

33

36

24

Nov 2-12

Zavecz

37

41

14

Nov 2-3

Nezopont

56

42

2

Oct 25-29

Republikon

32

38

30

Oct 11-19

Zavecz

35

39

23

Sept 29-Oct 4

Median

37

37

17

Oct

Szazadveg

50

44

6

Sept

Zavecz

37

38

23

Sept 20-21

Nezopont

53

45

N/A

Aug 23-25

Nezopont

52

46

N/A

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Alex Richardson)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.