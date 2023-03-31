Hungary's Feb PPI slows to 29% y/y - stats

BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial producer price inflation HUPPIY=ECI slowed to an annual 29% in February from a revised 33.5% in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Domestic prices rose 56.4% year-on-year in February, driven by a significant price increase in the energy industry, as well as higher raw materials prices and the weakening of the forint, the KSH said. Export PPI growth came in at 15.8% year-on-year.

Overall, industrial producer prices dropped in February by 2.2% from the previous month.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

