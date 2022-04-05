Hungary's Feb output rises by 4.5% y/y, above forecast - stats

BUDAPEST, April 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI rose by an annual 4.5% in February based on preliminary unadjusted data, above analyst forecasts for a 2.5% increase, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output increased by 4.5% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it rose by 1.6%, the KSH said.

It said most of the segments of manufacturing contributed to the increase, however, car sector output dropped.

The manufacturing of computers, electronics, optical goods increased, while the segment of food, beverages and tobacco products expanded above the average.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %

Feb 2022

Jan 2022

Feb 2021

Unadjusted y/y

4.5

8.9

2.0

Adjusted y/y

4.5

7.1

4.0

m/m

1.6

2.0

4.5

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

