Hungary's Feb CPI picks up to 3.1% y/y from 2.7% in Jan

BUDAPEST, March 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation rose to 3.1% year-on-year in February from 2.7% in January, in line with analysts forecasts, data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.1% annual increase in February.

"The price of alcohol and tobacco products increased more substantially over the past year, while food prices and prices of durable goods rose slightly more than the average," the statistics office said.

Core inflation came in at 4.1%, also as expected, from 4.2% in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said.

The central bank's inflation target is 3% price growth with a tolerance band of a percentage point on both sides.

Prices rose by 0.7% from the previous month in February, the KSH said.

INFLATION (% change)

Feb 2021 Jan 2020

Feb 2020

Headline CPI m/m

0.7

0.9

0.3 Headline CPI y/y

3.1

2.7

4.4 Core CPI y/y

4.1

4.2

4.1 (Reporting by Krisztina Than) ((Krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: HUNGARY INFLATION/ (URGENT)

