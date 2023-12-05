Hungary's economy needs a boost even if inflation target is reached later -minister

Adds comments, background

BUDAPEST, Dec 5 (Reuters) - It is time to restore economic growth in Hungary even if it comes at the price of reaching the central bank's inflation target "a bit later", Minister for Economic Development Marton Nagy told local Inforadio late on Monday.

Reiterating the government's criticism of the central bank's cautious rate cuts, Nagy said the bank was in a "vicious circle" as it needed to keep interest rates high to ensure the forint's stability and prevent "hot money" exiting the bank's discount bills.

"Let's not forget that the central bank has squeezed 4-5 billion euros worth of hot money into its discount bills. This is foreign money, and if the bank does not pay high enough rates (to these investors) this money leaves the country," Nagy said.

"So this is another reason why the bank is more cautious."

The National Bank of Hungary held the last auction of its short-term discount bills NBHJ on Nov. 29 when investors placed 3.534 trillion forints (9.3 billion euros) in the facility. From September, the bank had aligned the pricing of the discount bills with the benchmark base rate. The base rate stands at 11.50%.

The NBH, which holds its next rate meeting on Dec. 19, has cut borrowing costs by 650 bps since May, with price growth seen easing to an annual 7% by December from 25% in the first quarter.

The bank has said its 11.50% benchmark base rate could fall into single digits in February as it had to keep real interest rates in positive territory.

The NBH has faced repeated criticism from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government over its easing cycle, which the government said threatened economic recovery next year. The economy faces stagflation and could even slip into recession this year as consumption and lending have slumped.

"We say that it is time to restore economic growth ... even at the price of achieving the (3%) inflation target a bit later," Nagy said on Monday.

(1 euro = 380.1494 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

