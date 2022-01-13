Hungary's economy grew by about 6.5-7% in 2021 -PM aide

BUDAPEST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy expanded by 6.5-7% last year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas told a news conference on Thursday.

Gulyas also said the government's measure to impose a cap on fuel prices from a three-month period from mid-November has worked, adding that the cabinet would review the measure next month.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

