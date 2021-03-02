Hungary's economy could grow up to 5% this year, says central banker

Adds quotes, context

BUDAPEST, March 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy could grow by 4%-to-5% this year provided the pandemic situation normalises in a few weeks, National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Mihaly Patai told Hungarian radio on Tuesday.

"My personal view is that the economy could surely grow by 4%-5% if, within a few weeks, the situation to some extent normalises," Patai told Inforadio, adding the central bank would publish inflation and GDP forecasts later this month at its next rate-setting meeting.

Patai said that, after a sharp widening of the budget deficit last year to help the economy weather the pandemic, the deficit should be reduced this year and further in 2022 as fiscal consolidation cannot be delayed.

"It is very important to see that, if fiscal consolidation is delayed and if we keep overspending for 3-4 years, that would amount to fiscal alcoholism," he said.

The government targets a budget deficit of 6.5% of GDP this year after a deficit of around 9% last year.

Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces elections in early 2022, is under pressure to reopen the economy from a partial lockdown that has been in effect since mid-November.

However, new coronavirus infections have surged over the last week as the third wave of the pandemic hit the country, and Orban has said hospitals could be facing levels of strain not seen before.

Patai declined to comment on the forint exchange rate.

He said it could not be projected when monetary policy in the world could return to an old normality. It was more likely that "new normalities" would emerge after the pandemic crisis.

Last week the NBH left interest rates unchanged and reaffirmed a cautious policy stance as it weighed expectations of a strong rebound for the economy against rising inflationary pressures.

Patai said the Monetary Council would likely extend the central bank's loans programme for companies and also its corporate bond programme later this year, as both have supported economic recovery.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Barbara Lewis)

