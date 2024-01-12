News & Insights

Hungary's December CPI slows down to 5.5% y/y, below forecast -stats

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

January 12, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Adrianna Ebert and Antonis Pothitos for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI slowed to an annual +5.5% in December from +7.9% in November, below analysts' expectations of +6.0%, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI slowed to +7.6% in December from +9.1% in November, below a +7.7% forecast in a Reuters survey. Prices decreased by 0.3% on average from the previous month, the KSH said.

Average inflation for 2023 was +17.6%.

As of April 2021, the KSH no longer includes alcohol and tobacco prices in its core inflation figure. The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

Food prices rose by 4.8% year-on-year, household energy prices fell by 13.9%. Consumer durables prices decreased by 1.0%, with prices of new cars increasing by 2.3%, while services prices rose by 12.4% in annual terms.

INFLATION (% change)

Dec 2023

Nov 2023

Dec 2022

Headline CPI m/m

-0.3

0.0

+1.9

Headline CPI y/y

+5.5

+7.9

+24.5

Core CPI y/y

+7.6

+9.1

+24.8

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
