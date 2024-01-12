Hungary's December CPI slows down to 5.5% y/y, below forecast -stats

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI slowed to an annual +5.5% in December from +7.9% in November, below analysts' expectations of +6.0%, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI slowed to +7.6% in December from +9.1% in November, below a +7.7% forecast in a Reuters survey. Prices decreased by 0.3% on average from the previous month, the KSH said.
Average inflation for 2023 was +17.6%.
As of April 2021, the KSH no longer includes alcohol and tobacco prices in its core inflation figure. The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.
Food prices rose by 4.8% year-on-year, household energy prices fell by 13.9%. Consumer durables prices decreased by 1.0%, with prices of new cars increasing by 2.3%, while services prices rose by 12.4% in annual terms.
INFLATION (% change)
Dec 2023
Nov 2023
Dec 2022
Headline CPI m/m
-0.3
0.0
+1.9
Headline CPI y/y
+5.5
+7.9
+24.5
Core CPI y/y
+7.6
+9.1
+24.8
(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)
