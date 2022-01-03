Hungary's Dec PMI jumps to 64.8 from 52.2 in Nov - publisher

BUDAPEST, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI jumped to 64.8 in December from 52.2 in November, with new orders rising dymically, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Monday.

It said the December index exceeded the long-term monthly average of 52.5 and also the average reading of 53.2 in the same month of the past three years.

The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction. The publisher said the high December PMI was due to a combination of several factors.

It said normally the December month has fewer working days due to holidays but this impact this year was "limited."

"Orders, which have been growing dynamically, gave a new boost (to the index) along with a Christmas season without COVID-19 restrictions," the publisher said.

Production volumes increased from the previous month and remained above the 50-point mark, signalling an expansion for the 10th successive month. New orders rose dynamically and the index was the highest December reading since 1995.

Lead times increased from November. Purchased stocks grew and purchase prices increased further, marking the strongest increase seen in December since 1995, and singalling "continued very strong price growth" according to respondents, it said.

The import and export indicators both rose from the previous month, with both staying above the 50-point watershed.

