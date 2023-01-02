Hungary's Dec PMI jumps to 63.1, new orders rise -publisher

BUDAPEST, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI jumped to 63.1 in December from a revised 56.0 reading in November, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Monday.

It said the December reading came in above both the long-term monthly average of 53.2 and an average reading of 58.9 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Respondents reported more favourable developments compared with the previous month," the index publisher said.

"New orders continue to show strong expansion... the index rose by 7.9 percentage points. The index of production volumes also indicated expansion."

Production volumes increased from November and were above the 50-point mark. New orders rose and posted their highest December reading since 1995.

Lead times increased from November. Purchase prices declined from November but still signalled an "intensive and sustained increase," it said. The employment index also rose.

The export index was above the 50-point watershed for the third month running, and the import index also showed expansion.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

