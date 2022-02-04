Hungary's Dec output rises by 5.8% y/y, above forecast - stats

Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Karoly Arvai

Hungary's industrial output rose by an annual 5.8% in December based on preliminary unadjusted data, well above analyst forecasts for a 1.3% increase, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output increased by 3.6% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it ticked down by 0.1%, the KSH said.

It said car sector output continued to fall due to global chip shortages, forcing factories to curb production. However, manufacturing of computers, electronics, optical goods, food, beverages and tobacco products expanded substantially.

For the full year, industrial output was 9.6% higher than a year earlier, the KSH said.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %

Dec 2021

Nov 2021

Dec 2020

Unadjusted y/y

5.8

2.7

7.6

Adjusted y/y

3.6

2.2

2.8

m/m

-0.1

3.0

-1.5

NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

