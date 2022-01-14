Hungary's Dec CPI stuck at 7.4% y/y, core inflation surges -stats

Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian headline inflation was unchanged at 14-year-highs of 7.4% year-on-year in December, exceeding analyst forecasts for a 7.2% increase, while core inflation surged by more than a percentage point, data showed on Friday.

Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI, calculated with a revised methodology, jumped to 6.4% from 5.3% in November, sharply above analysts' 5.6% forecast.

As of April 2021, the KSH no longer includes alcohol and tobacco prices in its core inflation figure. The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

For the full year, headline inflation accelerated to 5.1% from 3.3% a year earlier, the KSH said.

The KSH said the annual price rises were driven by higher fuel, alcohol and tobacco prices. Food prices were 8% higher, while services prices increased by 5%, it said. Prices rose by 0.3% from the previous month.

INFLATION (% change)

Dec 2021

Nov 2021

Dec 2020

Headline CPI m/m

0.3

0.7

0.3

Headline CPI y/y

7.4

7.4

2.7

Core CPI y/y

6.4

5.3

4.0

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

