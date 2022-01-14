Hungary's Dec CPI stuck at 7.4% y/y, core inflation surges -stats

BUDAPEST, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI was unchanged at 14-year-highs of 7.4% year-on-year in December, exceeding analyst forecasts for a 7.2% increase, while core inflation surged by more than a percentage point, data showed on Friday.
Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI, calculated with a revised methodology, jumped to 6.4% from 5.3% in November, sharply above analysts' 5.6% forecast.
As of April 2021, the KSH no longer includes alcohol and tobacco prices in its core inflation figure. The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.
For the full year, headline inflation accelerated to 5.1% from 3.3% a year earlier, the KSH said.
The KSH said the annual price rises were driven by higher fuel, alcohol and tobacco prices. Food prices were 8% higher, while services prices increased by 5%, it said. Prices rose by 0.3% from the previous month.
INFLATION (% change)
Dec 2021
Nov 2021
Dec 2020
Headline CPI m/m
0.3
0.7
0.3
Headline CPI y/y
7.4
7.4
2.7
Core CPI y/y
6.4
5.3
4.0
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
