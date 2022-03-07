Hungary's debt agency steps in to support bond market as forint plunges

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's government debt agency AKK lifted the mandatory market-making obligation for primary dealers on Monday as liquidity in the bond market dried up amid a slump in the forint EURHUF=D3 to new record lows.

Bond traders said the market practically froze as the forint plunged as much as 3% in morning trade to 399 versus the euro, taking its losses to about 10% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The currency, which traded down 2.6% at 397.68 per euro at 1056 GMT, was on track for its biggest one-day fall since 2010.

"We have lifted the mandatory market making obligation for primary dealers in Hungarian government bonds," AKK Chief Executive Zoltan Kurali told Reuters in an interview.

"There is no mandatory market making, which results in a decline in market liquidity, however, it would be useless to let primary dealers punish one another by pushing yields higher and higher by trying to fulfil their obligations."

The AKK will also decide on Monday whether to hold a bi-weekly bond tender scheduled for Thursday, Kurali said.

"We will make a decision based on the feedback from market participants and what we see in the market today," he said.

He said the AKK was in touch with the National Bank of Hungary, which hiked rates last Thursday NBHK to shore up the forint, but that move and a pledge to use its monetary firepower "at any moment" did little to support the currency.

"We are continuously in touch with the central bank," Kurali said.

"I cannot say whether they will reactivate themselves in the bond market, it is up to the central bank to decide."

The NBH holds a non-rate setting meeting on Tuesday that some economists say could become a rate-setting meeting after the bank exhausted its room for manoeuvre with last week's hike.

The central bank did not respond to emailed questions on the market situation on Monday.

Kurali said it was too early to say whether the 2022 financing plan will have to be overhauled, as that depends on market developments and new financing needs such as possible higher spending on humanitarian aid for refugees.

However, he said the AKK had room for manoeuvre after lifting the share of foreign currency debt within the total stock to 25%.

"We cannot say that our hands would be tied in any currency," he said. "Our refinancing needs for this year are relatively low. And there is no major fx debt expiry this year, so there is no fx obligation towards foreign investors, while any country can resolve debt financing in its own currency."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Gareth Jones and Hugh Lawson)

