Hungary's construction output rises by 9.9% y/y in May -stats

BUDAPEST, July 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's construction sector output rose by an annual 9.9% in May after a 3.2% increase in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, output increased by 5.8%, the KSH said. The construction of buildings rose by 12% year-on-year, while other types of construction grew by 7.7%, it said.

The volume of new orders increased by 7.2% year-on-year, while the stock of orders at the end of the month was 9.7% higher than in the same period a year ago.

In the January-May period, construction sector output was up 11.5% year-on-year.

