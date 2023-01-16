Hungary's construction output rises by 7% y/y in Nov -stats

Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

January 16, 2023 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's construction sector output rose by an annual 7.0% in November after dropping by 2.5% in October, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

On a monthly basis, output was up by 6.9%, the KSH said. The construction of buildings rose by 18.6% year-on-year, while other types of construction declined by 6.9%, it said.

The volume of new orders rose by 3.8% year-on-year, while the stock of orders at the end of the month was 1% lower than in the same period a year ago.

In the January-November period, construction sector output was up 4.2% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.