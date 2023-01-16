Hungary's construction output rises by 7% y/y in Nov -stats

BUDAPEST, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's construction sector output rose by an annual 7.0% in November after dropping by 2.5% in October, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

On a monthly basis, output was up by 6.9%, the KSH said. The construction of buildings rose by 18.6% year-on-year, while other types of construction declined by 6.9%, it said.

The volume of new orders rose by 3.8% year-on-year, while the stock of orders at the end of the month was 1% lower than in the same period a year ago.

In the January-November period, construction sector output was up 4.2% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

