Hungary's construction output plunges by 21% y/y in July -stats

BUDAPEST, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's construction sector output plunged by an annual 21% in July after a 15.7% decline in June, posting its biggest fall in four years, as the coronavirus pandemic sent the sector into a nosedive, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

The construction of buildings fell by 18.8% on an annual basis, while other types of construction declined by 22.9% year-on-year, the KSH said.

The volume of new orders plummeted by 41.5% year-on-year, while the stock of orders at the end of July was 21% lower than in the same period a year ago.

In the first seven months, construction sector output fell by 9.8% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

