Hungary's central bank raises one-week depo rate by 70 bps to 2.5%, forint firms

BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 70 basis points to 2.5% on Thursday at its weekly tender - more than most market players had expected - in the wake of a benchmark interest rate hike earlier this week.

On Tuesday the National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 2.1% in a bid to curb inflation, and it said it was ready to raise the rate on the one-week deposit facility above the base rate, which traders and analysts said could support the forint.

The forint EURHUF=D3 jumped to 362.05 from around 363.40 to the euro immediately after the deposit rate hike, and traded at 362.80 at 1101 GMT.

"This hike shows that the central bank is determined and willing to hike the rate on this facility in bigger steps in order to keep the forint's rate stable," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"It shows the bank does not want to be shy, so the market sees this as a positive step."

The bank has pledged a "more extensive and longer lasting" policy tightening to curb rising inflation risks and anchor inflationary expectations.

"As long as financial and commodity market risks persist, the Bank must be ready to set the interest rate on one-week deposit above the base rate," the bank said in a hawkish statement on Tuesday.

The bank said annual headline inflation would rise above 7% in November and the whole inflation path would shift "substantially" higher in 2022 than what it had predicted in September.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Toby Chopra)

