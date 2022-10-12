Hungary's central bank offers to drain forint liquidity via deposit tool at tender

BUDAPEST, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank offered to drain forint liquidity at its second floating-rate deposit tender on Wednesday, as part of its efforts to tighten liquidity in interbank markets after it ended its massive rate hike cycle late last month.

The forint EURHUF=D3 has slid to fresh record lows versus the euro and the dollar this week, underperforming its regional peers, amid a dollar rally that hit emerging markets.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

