Hungary's central bank holds rates, ignores weak forint

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, with global monetary easing, a deteriorating euro zone economic outlook and lower inflation outweighing considerations about a sliding forint.

The central bank said downward inflation risks have strengthened as the European economy slows, and affirmed its accommodative monetary stance. The bank has repeatedly said it had no exchange rate target.

"Today we can state more confidently that downward inflation risks have really strengthened,"Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told a news conference after the meeting.

Nagy said that among the bank's risk scenarios, two were now showing downward risks and only one pointed to upside inflation risks. He said the forecasts were calculated with current forint exchange rates.

The forint EURHUF=D3 dropped to a record low of 336 against the euro earlier on Tuesday. By 1410 GMT, it rebounded to 334.35 per euro.

Nagy also said lower imported inflation was expected to offset the weaker forint, according to the bank's present forecasts. He said the 2020 economic growth forecast of 3.3% had downward risks.

The bank will remain in a data-driven mode after what Nagy said was a fine-tuning of monetary conditions.

Hungary's base rate NBHI at 0.9% is the lowest in Central Europe, and the NBH is expected to keep it there in 2020 as well. The central bank's overnight deposit rate is still in negative territory at -0.05%.

Core inflation, which hit the top of the central bank's 2% to 4% target range in May, retreated to 3.7% by August while headline inflation slowed to 3.1%. The central bank targets 3% inflation plus or minus one percentage point.

The NBH said that core inflation was expected to decline at a lower-than-forecast trajectory, after a temporary rise.

"In the coming months, core inflation excluding indirect tax effects is expected to rise slightly, before decreasing to 3% along a lower than previously expected path, due to external disinflationary effects," it added.

"The main storyline is the negative developments in the euro zone which is increasing risk factors for connected emerging markets," economist Tatha Ghose at Commerzbank said in a note before the meeting.

The Hungarian economy expanded by 4.9% in the second quarter compared with the same quarter last year, but it is expected to decelerate as growth slows in Germany, its main trading partner.

Analysts polled by Reuters last week said the central bank was expected to keep rates unchanged on Tuesday and stick to its dovish stance, ignoring the weak forint, which has lost nearly 4% of its value versus the euro in 2019.

The majority of analysts in a Sept. 16-18 poll said the forint, which has under-performed its peers in Central Europe on fears of a global trade war and other geopolitical factors, was unlikely to weaken as far as 340 per euro this year.

