Hungary's central bank holds rates, ignores weak forint

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, with global monetary easing and a deteriorating euro zone economic outlook outweighing considerations about a sliding forint.

Central Europe's most dovish central bank was unfazed by the forint EURHUF=D3, which hit a record low of 336 against the euro earlier on Tuesday, extending its losses. At 1201 GMT, it traded at 335.4 per euro.

Some analysts said the central bank may even send a dovish message in its post-meeting statement or effectively loosen monetary conditions later on, via its foreign currency swap facility which it actively uses for adjusting liquidity.

Hungary's base rate NBHI at 0.9% is the lowest in Central Europe and the NBH is expected to keep it there in 2020 as well. The central bank's overnight deposit rate is still in negative territory at -0.05%.

The central bank will publish a policy statement and updated inflation and GDP forecasts at 1300 GMT.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy and Managing Director Barnabas Virag will also hold a news conference at 1330 GMT to discuss current issues in monetary policy.

Core inflation, which hit the top of the central bank's 2% to 4% target range in May, retreated to 3.7% by August while headline inflation slowed to 3.1%. The central bank targets 3 percent inflation with a 1 percent tolerance range either side.

Analysts will be closely watching the central bank's comments on when, if at all, it sees the weak forint driving inflation higher. The NBH has repeatedly said it had no exchange rate target.

"The main storyline is the negative developments in the euro zone which is increasing risk factors for connected emerging markets," economist Tatha Ghose at Commerzbank said in a note.

He said the NBH could send "a distinct dovish tilt in the language, and warnings about intensifying external risk."

The Hungarian economy expanded by 4.9% in the second quarter compared with the same quarter last year, but it is expected to decelerate as growth slows in Germany, its main trading partner.

Analysts polled by Reuters last week said the central bank was expected to keep rates unchanged on Tuesday and stick to its dovish stance, ignoring the weak forint, which has lost more than 4% of its value versus the euro in 2019.

The majority of analysts in a Sept. 16-18 poll said the forint, which has underperformed its peers in Central Europe on fears of a global trade war and other geopolitical factors, was unlikely to weaken as far as 340 per euro this year.

"The market is of the view that the central bank will look through the weak forint and in a sense follow major global central banks, which began to ease (policy) over the past months," economists at Erste Investment said in a note.

Hungarian rates lowest in CEEhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2mmrdSA

Forint falling hard in 2019https://tmsnrt.rs/2lh4rv4

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.