Hungary's central bank hikes base rate by 50 bps to 3.4% to curb inflation

BUDAPEST, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its base rate by 50 basis points to 3.4% on Tuesday, as expected, after consumer prices grew at their fastest rate in almost 15 years in January and mounting Ukraine-Russia tensions fuelled market uncertainty.

In a Reuters poll last week, 11 of 15 analysts said the base rate would increase by 50 bps to 3.4% while three analysts projected a 60-bps hike and one analyst forecast a 70-bps increase to 3.6%.

The median forecast sees the base rate rising to 5.28% by the end of 2022, as the bank tries to curb inflation at a time when companies are re-pricing goods and services to compensate for soaring costs for materials and wages.

"We observed a sharp acceleration in underlying inflation, across the region, in January," Commerzbank said in a note.

"Now it is up to individual central banks to re-calibrate their own reaction function and demonstrate that they can act more hawkishly when second-round effects are becoming stronger."

Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said last week that upside inflation risks had strengthened.

He said the bank would tighten policy and raise the base rate until "we see that we have won the fight against inflation".

The forint EURHUF=D3 traded at 356.01 versus the euro after the rate announcement, unchanged from its levels before.

Facing a closely fought election on April 3, Prime Minister Viktor Orban granted huge tax refunds to families and hiked pensions and wages, steps expected to boost consumption. They could also fuel inflation, some analysts say.

He has also curbed prices on some basic foods, extending caps already in place for energy, fuel and mortgages which dampen inflationary pressures.

Headline inflation hit 7.9% year-on-year in January, the highest since August 2007 amid a fast economic recovery.

