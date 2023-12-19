Hungary's central bank delivers 8th successive rate cut

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank cut its base rate by another 75 basis points to 10.75% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday, as expected, its eighth successive rate cut aided by a retreat in the European Union's highest inflation rate into single-digit territory.

Central banks on the EU's eastern wing have lowered borrowing costs sharply over the past months, led by Poland and Hungary, with the Czech National Bank likely to follow suit with its first rate cut in more than three years on Thursday.

Tuesday's cut by Hungary's central bank was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll last week and signalled continued caution by the bank despite lower-than-expected inflation readings and government pressure for steeper cuts.

"Significant dovish trends are unfolding across world markets, which has changed the language of major central banks in the past week," Commerzbank economist Tatha Ghose said.

"If (Hungary's central bank) were to maintain higher than 9% interest rate through Q1 2024 for example, that will translate to a decently positive real interest rate, which should support the forint."

The forint, which sank to a record low versus the euro last October amid a surge in inflation, has gained around 4% this year, though it has pared some of its gains since last month's rate cut amid a retreat among central European currencies.

The bank will publish a policy statement at 1400 GMT when it also unveils a quarterly update of its economic forecasts.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has put pressure on the bank to cut rates even more sharply to boost the economy, which analysts now see contracting by 0.6% in 2023 followed by 2.8% growth in 2024, both well below Orban's earlier targets.

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga warned last month that weakness in the economy raised risks around next year's outlook, when Orban faces local government and European elections.

Despite headline inflation likely easing to around 7% by the end of 2023, the central bank has resisted steeper cuts so far, saying disinflation must continue next year, with economists projecting another year of above-target price growth.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams)

