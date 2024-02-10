Hungary's cbank to monitor reflation risks due to repricings -c.bank director

BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Despite a fall in January headline inflation, the Hungarian central bank remains cautious and is monitoring reflation risks due to company repricings due in March, the bank's managing director for monetary policy told business newssite portfolio.hu.

Zsolt Kuti, who is not a member of the rate-setting Monetary Council, said in an interview published on Saturday, that although January's headline inflation HUCPI=ECI at 3.8% came in below expectations, core inflation was roughly in line with what the central bank expected.

Kuti said the downward surprise in headline inflation was due to fuel suppliers building a tax hike into their margins.

"This brought down inflation substantially," Kuti said.

"Upcoming repricings in March in the banking and telecommunication sector ...combined with a lower base-effect will raise inflation again," Kuti said.

"This won't be a marked upturn, by the end of the first half of the year we expect inflation to slowly subside again."

Hungary's central bank cut its base rate HUINT.ECI by 75 basis-points in January to 10%. The bank began its easing policy in May 2023, cutting its policy rate by a total of 800 basis points so far in the current cycle.

"We will not stop, there is still 300-400 basis-points in the first half of the year (to cut)," Kuti said, declining to project how much the bank could cut at its meeting later this month.

He said the bank was eyeing big global central banks and their expected moves, which could still cause volatility in financial markets.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori; Editing by Toby Chopra)

