Hungary's budget deficit widens to HUF 2.873 trln by end-Aug

BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a 2.873 trillion forint ($7.22 billion) budget deficit HUDEF=ECI in January-August, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government was aiming to safeguard fiscal metrics.

The ministry did not provide a breakdown for the monthly deficit, which came to 237 billion forints based on Reuters calculations.

The deficit widened for the first eight months amid a surge in expenditure driven by the war in neighbouring Ukraine and European Union sanctions imposed on Russia.

Increased spending ahead of an April 3 parliamentary election, including a tax rebate for families, pension hikes and tax cuts have also contributed to a surge in the deficit in the first months of the year.

($1 = 398.1 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

