Hungary's budget deficit widens to HUF 2.873 trln by end-Aug

Contributor
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary posted a 2.873 trillion forint ($7.22 billion) budget deficit in January-August, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government was aiming to safeguard fiscal metrics.

BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a 2.873 trillion forint ($7.22 billion) budget deficit HUDEF=ECI in January-August, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government was aiming to safeguard fiscal metrics.

The ministry did not provide a breakdown for the monthly deficit, which came to 237 billion forints based on Reuters calculations.

The deficit widened for the first eight months amid a surge in expenditure driven by the war in neighbouring Ukraine and European Union sanctions imposed on Russia.

Increased spending ahead of an April 3 parliamentary election, including a tax rebate for families, pension hikes and tax cuts have also contributed to a surge in the deficit in the first months of the year.

($1 = 398.1 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters