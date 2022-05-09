Hungary's budget deficit widens to 2.636 trillion forints by end-April

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a 2.636 trillion forint ($7.23 billion) budget deficit HUDEF=ECI in January-April, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, adding that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government was committed to improving fiscal metrics.

The ministry did not provide a deficit figure for April, but based on earlier data for January-March, the monthly deficit came in at 326.6 billion forints based on Reuters calculations.

A surge in spending ahead of an April 3 parliamentary election, including a tax rebate for families, pension hikes and tax cuts have contributed to the rise in the deficit in the first months of the year.

The ministry said pensions and healthcare spending increased from the same period a year earlier.

"Amid the unpredictable global economic environment triggered by the war, Hungary's stability must be maintained. Therefore, the government is committed to improving fiscal balance metrics," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the government projected economic growth at 4.3% this year, while affirming its 4.9% of gross domestic product budget deficit target. The 2021 deficit came in at 6.8% of GDP.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.