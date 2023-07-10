Hungary's budget deficit widens in June to hit 85% of 2023 target

Adds more details on government plans, analyst comment, background from paragraph 2-11

BUDAPEST, July 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's budget deficit widened by 132.7 billion forints ($379.6 million) in June to reach 2.896 trillion forints in the first half of the year, hitting about 85% of the full-year target as energy subsidies and pension spending surged.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is struggling with a stagnating economy amid slowing consumption as Europe's highest inflation - still running above 20% in annual terms in June - rapidly erodes people's purchasing power.

The government has planned a deficit of 3.9% of economic output this year and wants to cut it to 2.9% next year.

Analysts have warned that these targets look increasingly unrealistic without measures to cut spending. Orban's chief of staff said last Thursday that the government would look at end-June budget data before assessing additional budget steps.

The Finance Ministry said on Monday that while the June deficit was the lowest in the past eight years, energy subsidies alone totalled about 969 billion forints in the first six months. Housing subsidies rose to 330.7 billion forints compared to 60 billion in the same period last year.

The ministry said pension spending and healthcare expenditure also exceeded the previous year's levels.

"According to our projection the no-policy-change deficit could be around 6.0% of GDP in 2023, considerably higher than the 3.9% deficit target," OTP analysts said in a note.

"This year the main reasons behind the roughly 2 (percentage point) slippage are lower-than-expected tax revenues due to weak demand, the necessity to adjust pensions to higher inflation, and higher-than-planned public sector wages."

Huge windfall taxes on sectors like banks, oil and airlines have helped the budget this year, but value added tax revenues are below expectations as consumption slides.

Although Hungary's current account balance has improved this year, it has still not received European Union funds which were suspended due to the government's rule of law dispute with the European Commission, increasing strain on the budget.

($1 = 349.5700 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.