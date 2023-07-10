News & Insights

Hungary's budget deficit widens by 132.7 billion forints in June

Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

July 10, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, July 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's budget deficit widened by 132.7 billion forints in June to reach 2.896 trillion forints ($8.27 billion) in the first half of the year, boosted by soaring energy subsidies and pension hikes, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that energy subsidies alone totalled about 969 billion forints in the first six months.

($1 = 350.2 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.