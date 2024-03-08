Hungary's budget deficit swells to $4.7 billion in Feb

Adds a comment from ministry and background

BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's budget deficit ballooned to 1.704 trillion forints ($4.72 billion) by the end of February after a small surplus posted in January, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, adding that pension costs and debt service costs jumped.

The ministry said that due to the seasonality of value-added tax revenue, proceeds from VAT usually drop sharply in February due to VAT refunds. Pension expenditures totalled 1.421 trillion forints by the end of February - as the government also paid an extra 13th month of pensions - while debt service costs totalled more than 855 billion forints.

The finance ministry said it was "committed to reducing the budget deficit and debt" and the deficit could come in at 4.5% of economic output this year after a projected 6.5-6.7% gap posted last year.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has struggled to contain the budget deficit since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the shortfall averaging nearly 7% of economic output over the past four years.

On Monday, speaking at an economic conference, Orban abandoned a plan to cut the shortfall below 3% of economic output this year, widely considered as unrealistic amid a slower-than-expected rebound from last year's recession.

Orban said the focus would be on boosting the economy this year. It was "not easy to find the arc" on a return to a sub-3% deficit as his government wanted to keep in place costly family support measures and energy subsidies, he said.

The 2023 budget deficit ballooned due to a fall in value-added tax revenue and a surge in expenditure, including a rise in debt servicing costs to 4.5% of economic output last year.

($1 = 360.6600 forints)

