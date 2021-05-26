Hungary's banks want to narrow scope of loan moratorium

Adds more comments from Bank Association, background

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Hungary's Bank Association said on Wednesday that it wants to narrow down the scope of those eligible for a loan repayment moratorium as the economy rebounds, adding putting further significant burden on banks was no longer justified.

The country's banks have been in talks with the government about the future of the moratorium that expires at the end of June. Earlier this month the government extended the COVID-19 moratorium until the end of August to allow further talks. nL5N2N72SF

However, the banks' statement on Wednesday signalled that differences remain. The Bank Association said the aggregate cost of the scheme was expected to exceed 400 billion forints ($1.39 billion) and called for a narrower scheme based on social eligibility.

"The key goal of the moratorium, and, in particular, the core task of the banking sector is to provide targeted and effective support specifically to those who need it," the association said in a statement.

"A programme that goes beyond this goal can no longer be professionally supported by the Hungarian Banking Association, as there is no justification for incurring extra costs for the banking sector in respect of customers who have sufficient income and/or reserves to meet their financial obligations."

The moratorium, which was introduced last year to help borrowers amid the pandemic, has been automatic unless customers ask to keep paying instalments. It was initially put in place for six months and then extended by another six months until the end of June.

As the economy expanded by a better-than-expected 1.9% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2021, Hungary's banks and the central bank have called for a narrower scope to help only the most vulnerable borrowers.

However, last week Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces elections in early 2022, told a radio station the current proposal of the Bank Association was unacceptable. He did not go into detail.

At 1217 GMT, shares in Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU traded 0.9% higher at 15,610 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, slightly outperforming the blue chip .BUX index, which gained 0.8%.

($1 = 286.8400 forints)

