Hungary's banks resilient, credit expansion to slow -central bank

BUDAPEST, May 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's banks are resilient despite risks stemming from the war in neighbouring Ukraine, the central bank said on Wednesday, adding that credit expansion in the private sector was expected to slow due to surging inflation.

In its report on financial stability, the National Bank of Hungary said Hungarian banks faced a sharp increase in risks due to the war between Russia and Ukraine but "capital and liquidity reserves ensure the institutions are resilient, even in the event of protracted geopolitical tensions".

The bank said it expected "a general decline in housing market demand as a result of the higher interest rates on market-based housing loans."

"Prices rose further in the housing market, and households are becoming more stretched financially in line with buoyant lending for housing," the bank noted.

"The cyclical financial systemic risks related to the residential real estate market and lending may increase further. To mitigate this, the NBH may ...raise the counter-cyclical capital buffer rate, thereby improving the resilience of the banking system," it said.

Housing prices have posted double digit growth in recent years with demand buoyed by a government scheme to help families buy a home.

The average price of a used apartment in Budapest has jumped by 25% since 2020 and is up 17% over the past year, according to real estate website ingatlan.com.

The NBH, which was the first central bank in the EU to start raising rates in June 2021, said this week that it could slow the pace of its rate rises to about half of the 100 basis point steps delivered in the past two months.

