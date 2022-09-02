Hungary's banks expect fall in housing loan demand after strong second quarter

Adds comments, background

BUDAPEST, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Lending to Hungarian households and corporates could be more subdued in the second half of the year after still fairly strong growth in the second quarter, the National Bank of Hungary said in its fresh lending survey published on Friday.

Outstanding loans to companies and households increased by 15% and 11%, respectively, in the second quarter in annual terms. However, banks had already tightened their housing loan standards in the period, and they expect further tightening in credit conditions in the remainder of 2022 due to the uncertain economic outlook, the survey showed.

The NBH said that 83% of the banks expect a fall in housing loan demand in the second half of the year.

A sharp slowdown in retail sales and plunging confidence indicators showed last month that the cost of living crisis has caught up with Europe's eastern wing, where people now face a harsh reality check as stubborn double-digit inflation erodes their incomes while food price rises top 15%-22% and energy costs soar.

This is set to weigh on new lending and also portfolio quality, the NBH survey showed.

"The rise in the costs of living may exert pressure on debt servicing, pointing to a deterioration in portfolio quality," it said in the survey.

The Hungarian central bank raised its base rate HUINT=ECI by 100 basis points to 11.75% on Tuesday and pledged further "decisive" action to fight inflation while also announcing new steps to tighten forint liquidity in the interbank market.

The National Bank of Hungary, which became the first central bank in the European Union to start raising interest rates in June 2021, has lifted its base rate by more than 1,000 bps since then and more tightening will come even though the economy is set to slow in coming months.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.