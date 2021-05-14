Hungary's banks and government agree to extend loan moratorium - website

Adds context, comment from government and Bank Association

BUDAPEST, May 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's moratorium on loan repayments will be extended until the end of August from end-June and then will change into a new opt-in regime where borrowers will have to apply for it, the business website Portfolio.hu said on Friday.

Citing unnamed sources, Portfolio said banks and the government had agreed on the main points during ongoing talks. Under this agreement, the moratorium, in its new opt-in form, would stay in place until end-June 2022. The current moratorium has been automatic unless customers asked to keep paying their installments.

It was not immediately clear whether the new, narrower moratorium would apply both to retail borrowers and companies.

The government was not immediately available for comment. The Bank Association declined comment. Hungary's largest bank, OTP, was not immediately reachable for comment.

The Hungarian Bank Association said earlier this week that banks welcomed some form of moratorium for the most vulnerable borrowers continuing, although there was no decision yet on how to transition from the current mass scheme.

Hungary's economy plunged at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last March, and contracted by 5% last year.

The moratorium was initially put in place for six months then extended by another six months as the economy sputtered.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing government has used one of Europe's fastest vaccination campaigns to quickly reopen the economy, with most sectors already open, and growth is expected to rebound fast from the second quarter.

