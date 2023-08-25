News & Insights

Hungary's August CPI expected at around 16.0-16.1% y/y - PM Orban

August 25, 2023 — 01:43 am EDT

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - After a drop in real wages in the first half of 2023, Hungary's wage growth should catch up with inflation after August when annual price growth is expected to be around 16.0-16.1%, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban also said interest rates on loans were still high and without lending, there is no economic growth. He said the main goal for 2024 will be to restart economic growth.

