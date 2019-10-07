Hungary's Aug output inches up 0.3% y/y after July jump -stats

BUDAPEST, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI grew by an annual 0.3% in August based on preliminary unadjusted data, after a 12% jump in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.0% expansion for August.
Adjusted for workday effect output grew by 2.7%, while it rose by 1.2% month-on-month.
Output growth in car manufacturing, which has the biggest weight overall, decelerated significantly, the KSH said.
In the first eight months, output grew by 5.6% in annual terms.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %
Aug '19
July '19
Aug '18
Unadjusted y/y
0.3
12.0
1.3
Adjusted y/y
2.7
8.7
4.3
m/m
1.2
1.7
4.6
NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)
