Hungary's Aug output inches up 0.3% y/y after July jump -stats

Marton Dunai Reuters
Hungary's industrial output grew by an annual 0.3% in August based on preliminary unadjusted data, after a 12% jump in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.0% expansion for August.

Adjusted for workday effect output grew by 2.7%, while it rose by 1.2% month-on-month.

Output growth in car manufacturing, which has the biggest weight overall, decelerated significantly, the KSH said.

In the first eight months, output grew by 5.6% in annual terms.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %

Aug '19

July '19

Aug '18

Unadjusted y/y

0.3

12.0

1.3

Adjusted y/y

2.7

8.7

4.3

m/m

1.2

1.7

4.6

NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days.

(Reporting by Marton Dunai)

((marton.dunai@tr.com; +36-30-952-7878 (Cell/Signal); https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW ;))

