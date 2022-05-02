Hungary's April PMI rises to 58.9 -publisher

BUDAPEST, May 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECI rose to 58.9 in April from 57.6 in March as most index components rose, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said.

It said the April reading exceeded both the long-term monthly average of 52.1 as well as an average reading of 51.5 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Sub-components of the index -- with one exception -- have changed to a large degree in the positive direction compared to their March levels," the index publisher said on Monday.

Production volumes rose from March and remained above the 50-point mark, signalling an expansion for the 14th successive month. New orders also rose and remained above the 50-point mark, it said.

Lead times grew from March, posting its weakest reading for the month since 1995, the index publisher said. Purchase prices increased further and stayed the 50-point threshold, signalling continued very strong price increases.

The import and export indicators both rose from the previous month, exceeding the 50-point watershed.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

