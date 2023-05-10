News & Insights

Hungary's April CPI slows to 24.0% y/y, below forecast -stats

May 10, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Antonis Triantafyllou and Katarzyna Zajaszkowska for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI slowed to an annual 24.0% in April from 25.2% in March, below analysts' expectations of an 24.2% increase, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI, slowed to 24.8% in April from 25.7% in March, falling short of 25.1% forecast in a Reuters survey. Prices increased by 0.7% from the previous month, the KSH said.

As of April 2021, the KSH no longer includes alcohol and tobacco prices in its core inflation figure. The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

Food prices rose by 37.9% year-on-year, household energy prices jumped by 41.8% after the government curtailed utility bill subsidies last year. Consumer durables prices increased by 9.3%, with prices of new cars jumping 18.0%, while services prices rose by 14.1% in annual terms.

INFLATION (% change)

April 2023

March 2023

April 2022

Headline CPI m/m

0.7

0.8

1.6

Headline CPI y/y

24.0

25.2

9.5

Core CPI y/y

24.8

25.7

10.3

