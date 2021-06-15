Hungary's 4iG looks to buy controlling stake in Israel's Spacecom

JERUSALEM, June 15 (Reuters) - Israeli satellite operator Spacecom SCC.TA said on Tuesday it had signed a preliminary deal to sell 51% of the company to Budapest-based 4iG IGNY.BU for 215 million shekels ($66 million).

The companies signed a non-binding letter of intent with a period of exclusivity ending Aug. 15. Any deal will need regulatory approval, including from Israel's Communications Ministry.

Spacecom operates the AMOS satellite fleet made up of four communication satellites that serve Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

($1 = 3.2402 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Jason Neely)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.