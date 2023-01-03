Hungary's 2022 budget gap at 6.1% of GDP including gas spending -minister

January 03, 2023 — 04:41 am EST

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's 2022 budget deficit was 6.1% of economic output including gas spending, while public debt declined to 73.5% of GDP by the end of the year from 76.8% at end-2021, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Increased spending ahead of an April 3 parliamentary election, including a tax rebate for families, pension hikes and tax cuts had contributed to a surge in the deficit in the first months of 2022, prompting the government to rein in spending in the second half of last year.

