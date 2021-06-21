Hungary's 2022 budget a 'mistake', needs adjustment -central bank chief

Adds detail, more comments

BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's parliament made a "mistake" in passing the 2022 budget, which will generate inflation and add unnecessary risks to the economy, central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said in an article for the daily Magyar Nemzet's website on Monday.

Matolcsy's strongest criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's budget for the 2022 election year comes as the central bank heads into a watershed meeting on Tuesday where it could become the first in the European Union to raise interest rates as the coronavirus crisis eases.

The NBH is expected to raise its base rate by 25 basis points to 0.85% in response to rising price pressures, which Matolcsy said would be amplified by additional demand generated by the 2022 budget and higher imported inflation.

"The Hungarian economy does not need to be restarted in 2022 with a high budget deficit," Matolcsy said. "Instead, it is possible and desired to return to the previous path of balance."

Matolcsy said Hungary should return to a budget deficit near 3% of gross domestic product as soon as possible, preferably next year, which he said could be achieved by halving the amount of planned government investments next year.

