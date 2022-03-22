Hungary wins EU nod for $230 mln aid to SK Innovation battery plant

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - Hungary on Tuesday gained EU competition approval to grant 209 million euros ($230 million) in state aid to South Korea's SK Innovation Co's 096770.KS electric vehicle battery plant, its third in the country.

The European Commission said the project would help develop the region and create jobs, outweighing any possible distortion of competition.

The plant will make lithium-ion battery cells and battery modules for electric vehicles. SK Innovation which announced the project in January last year, supplies electric car batteries to Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Ford Motor Co F.N, Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and others.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

