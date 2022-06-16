Hungary unexpectedly raises one-week depo rate by 50 bps to 7.25%

Adds detail, forint, context

BUDAPEST, June 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank unexpectedly raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 bps to 7.25% at a weekly tender on Thursday, stepping up its policy tightening to curb stubborn and rising inflation that is running now in double-digits.

The rate hike came after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved its largest interest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century to stem a surge in inflation.

The forint EURHUF=D3, which fell to record lows past 400 versus the euro earlier this week, firmed about half a percent to 395.00 immediately after the Hungarian rate hike.

The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility. Late last month it raised its base rate by 50 basis points to 5.9%.

The National Bank of Hungary has said it would maintain tighter monetary conditions for longer to fend off rising second-round inflation risks and anchor inflation expectations.

With rising energy costs, a tight labour market, fast wage growth and the war in neighbouring Ukraine fuelling further price pressures, the NBH faces the challenge of fighting inflation while maintaining momentum in the Hungarian economy.

Double-digit wage rises at a time of double-digit inflation are emerging as the next policy challenge of central banks in Hungary and Poland, analysts have said.

At the same time, the forint has lost close to 7% this year amid worries over European Union disputes holding up recovery funds and big windfall taxes imposed by Hungary's government on banks, energy firms, airlines and other firms.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

