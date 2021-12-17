Hungary to switch at least $2 bln worth of fx bonds to longer dated bonds in 2022

Hungary's 2022 net financing need will be 3.153 trillion forints ($9.72 billion) and it plans to switch at least $2 billion worth of foreign currency bonds expiring in 2023 and 2024 for longer dated fx bonds in the second half of next year, the debt agency AKK said on Friday.

The AKK also plans to widen the targeted range of fx debt within total debt to 10-25% from 10-20% to increase its room of manoeuvre in financing.

The AKK plans 2.225 trillion forints ($6.86 billion) worth of forint denominated bond sales at auctions next year compared with a planned 3.656 trillion in 2021.

