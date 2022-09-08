Hungary to lift yield on some bond series, launch new bond -govt

BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's debt agency will overhaul its bond strategy, lifting the yield on some bond series and launching a new bond this month with an initial yield of 11%, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

