Hungary to issue green sovereign bond in China next week - debt agency head

Hungary has mandated the Bank of China to arrange a yuan-denominated green sovereign Panda bond issue which is expected to be completed next week, the chief executive of Hungary's government debt management agency AKK said late on Tuesday.

"This will be the first green sovereign bond issue approved by Chinese authorities. We normally came out with bond issues of 1-2 billion yuan in China in previous years, this issue will likely be closer to 1 billion yuan ($157.40 million) but we will see," Zoltan Kurali said in an interview with Reuters.

