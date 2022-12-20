Hungary to issue forex bonds worth up to $4 bln in H1 2023

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hungary plans to issue forex bonds worth up to $4 billion in the first half of next year and a benchmark-sized eurobond issue later in 2023 as the government tries to curb debt financing costs given surging inflation and high domestic interest rates.

Government Debt Agency AKK Chief Executive Zoltan Kurali told a news conference on Tuesday that AKK would raise the limit on the share of foreign currency debt within the total stock to 30% from the current 25%. This is a step back from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's earlier goals of increasing the share of debt held by domestic investors.

Kurali said they opted for the dollar bond issue as this was cheaper, while the AKK would also resume 3-year forint-denominated bond auctions next year.

Orban, who was re-elected in April 2022 for a fourth consecutive term, is facing his biggest challenge so far as economic growth slows, Hungary's central bank interest rates are at the highest in the EU, and inflation is projected to reach around 25% in the coming months.

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told the same briefing that the government aims to reduce its budget deficit to 3.5% of economic output in 2023 from a projected 6.1% this year even as the economy is expected to slow down sharply.

He said the country's financing was stable despite its a 4 trillion forints ($10.55 billion) increase in energy bills in 2022 to an estimated total of 17 billion euros ($18 billion). The energy bill has widened Hungary's current account deficit and increased its vulnerability.

Varga said the financing of the state budget was stable, adding economic growth was expected to be 1.5% next year after between 4.5% and 5% this year.

"Despite the challenges of next year, we are optimistic and expect that the recovery plan approved recently, and the partnership agreement (with Brussels) will help financing in 2023," he told a briefing jointly held with the head of the debt agency AKK. He said the recovery funds could start flowing in January under a benign scenario.

The country's last-minute deal with Brussels on Dec. 13 to secure billions in EU funding next year has helped it to avert a hit to its currency and bonds, while keeping the Hungarian government under scrutiny from corruption risks.

($1 = 379.2200 forints)

($1 = 0.9394 euros)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Barbara Lewis)

