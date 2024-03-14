Hungary to end interest rate cap on small business loans from April 1

Adds comments, context

BUDAPEST, March 14 (Reuters) - Hungary will as of April 1 scrap an interest rate cap that has been applied to loans on small and medium businesses since late 2022, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday, adding that a drop in inflation and borrowing costs allowed the move.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government applied the interest rate cap on variable-rate business loans in November 2022 in a bid to avoid recession last year. That attempt failed, as the economy shrank largely due to a fall in domestic demand as rampant inflation hit consumption.

Banks, which paid for the cost of the scheme, have said the interest rate cap distorted market conditions.

National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy had criticised the government's price caps imposed on fuels, basic foodstuffs and mortgages in 2022. The government was forced to end the fuel price cap after a shortage, and also ended the cap on prices of basic foodstuffs last year.

In its statement the economy ministry said its interest rate cap has eased the burden of about 50,000 small businesses by about 150 billion forints, keeping their repayments lower on loans totalling about 1.5 trillion forints ($4.14 billion).

The ministry said that as a result of a recent substantial drop in borrowing costs, the 3-month interbank BUBOR rate is expected to fall below 7.77% -- the level fixed by the interest rate cap -- by April 1 so businesses' repayments will not increase if the cap is ended.

When the government introduced the interest rate cap in 2022, the 3-month interbank rate was above 16.5%, the ministry said.

($1 = 362.1300 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Michael Perry)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com; +36 1 327 4745; Reuters Messaging: krisztina.than.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.