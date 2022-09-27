Hungary to allow firms to pay tax in euros or dollars

Adds detail, analyst comment

BUDAPEST, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hungary will allow companies to pay municipal corporate taxes in euros or dollars from Jan. 1, the government said in a decree published late on Monday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government announced the plan in July, a move which analysts said could boost Hungary's hard currency reserves to help pay high energy import costs.

Hungary imports most of the gas and oil it needs from Russia and soaring prices since the war in Ukraine began have widening its trade balance and led to a current account deficit.

Budapest is also still locked in a dispute with Brussels over billions of euros in EU funds. The government has pledged to meet all its commitments to unlock the funding and submitted a raft of anti-graft legislation to parliament last week.

According to data last week, Hungary's current account deficit HUCAQ=ECI stood at 2.63 billion euros in the second quarter, wider than the 2.1 billion euros forecast by analysts.

"Hungary’s net energy imports may reach 10% of GDP in 2022, pointing towards further widening in the current account deficit, which we expect to reach around 9% of GDP this year, depending on gas prices in Q4," Citigroup analyst Eszter Gargyan said in a note on Monday.

"The outlook for 2023 also looks challenging, pointing towards the risk of no improvement in the current account balance in the absence of a retreat in energy prices."

