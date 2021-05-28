Hungary state-owned energy group MVM is ready for IPO - report

BUDAPEST, May 28 (Reuters) - Hungarian state-owned energy group MVM is ready for an initial public offering after rapid growth and restructuring in the past decade, the company's chief executive Gyorgy Kobor told a press briefing, according to news web site Telex.hu.

Kobor said the decision on an IPO rested with the government, but added that MVM was doing all it could to prepare, reaching out to all three major credit rating agencies, the website reported.

He made no mention of how much the company hoped to raise from the flotation or any other details. The government did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed questions on the matter.

Separately, MVM said in an emailed briefing on Friday on its 2020 results that its revenue had risen to 1.84 trillion forints ($6.45 billion) last year, a 1.4% increase, while its EBITDA jumped by a quarter to 164 billion forints.

The company has built various interests in more than a dozen countries and doubled its headcount to 16,500 over a decade, it said in the email.

($1 = 285.1800 forints)

